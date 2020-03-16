Polling place change for Bourbonnais precinct No. 13
BOURBONNAIS — Dan Hendrickson, Kankakee County Clerk, has announced a polling site change for voters in Bourbonnais precinct No. 13. For today's primary election, voters in the precinct will cast ballots at the Bourbonnais Township Building, 1350 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, instead of the Bradley Place Community Building.
For more information, call the clerk's office at 815-937-2990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!