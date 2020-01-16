MANTENO — A student told police he brought a gun to school as part of a bet, according to Manteno police.
Now, after police say they found the gun in his locker Tuesday at Manteno High School, the 16-year-old is facing charges.
In a post on the school district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Lisa M. Harrod said, “At approximately 5:30 [p.m.], we received word that there was discussion on social media regarding a student bringing a weapon to school. Upon receiving this information, the administration immediately began an investigation.
“Upon investigation, a weapon was found in Manteno High School. While there was no indication of any intent to use the weapon, we take the safety of our students seriously. We immediately called the Manteno Police Department and they did an outstanding job supporting us and following their procedures.
Police have charged the student with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a school and possession of a firearm under the age of 18.
Harrod declined to comment on whether the student faced discipline, citing confidentiality.
As for reviewing procedures, Harrod said, “We are always in the process of reviewing our procedures as we are committed to the safety of our students, staff and community, however, we acted immediately last night and in complete partnership with Manteno Police Department. Our proactive approach with training and communication serves us well.”
Manteno Chief Al Swinford said there were officers at the school Wednesday.
