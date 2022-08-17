KANKAKEE — A 17-year-old Kankakee High School student suffered a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon when a gun inside a car he and two other students were sitting in was apparently accidentally fired, according to Kankakee police.
Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said the incident happened at 2:50 p.m. as the students were seated inside the moving vehicle, which had been at the high school and was traveling to a nearby convenience store.
Exactly where the vehicle was when the gun discharged has not been confirmed.
A second 17-year-old student in the vehicle, who was in possession of the weapon, immediately exited the vehicle and fled the area, Passwater confirmed.
At 7:30 p.m., Passwater said the student who is alleged to have been in possession of the weapon had been arrested and will be facing charges.
The news of the incident was first reported on the Kankakee Police Department’s Facebook page.
The other student in the vehicle, a KHS football player, drove the injured student to Ascension St. Mary Hospital’s emergency room for treatment. Police said the victim is in stable condition. He was struck in the lower part of his body, according to police.
“When one of the teens unintentionally discharged a firearm, it struck one of the occupants,” Passwater said, noting it was fortunate the incident was not any worse than it was.
The student who had the gun returned to the school at 5:30 p.m. with a guardian. Police were at the school and the teen was taken in to discuss the incident.
Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Genevra Walters said it is unclear where the gun fired. She said the vehicle had been on school grounds, but video footage showed it drove into the nearby gas station/convenience store parking lot.
She said at some point between those two locations, the students discovered what had happened.
Walters said it didn’t matter who the gun belonged to or how it was accidentally discharged. The gun, she said, should never have been in the possession of any high school student.
She noted the campus was locked down for a short period until it was determined what had happened and that no one else would be in danger.
While students are on campus throughout the summer, students do not return to school in Kankakee until Monday.
Walters noted Kankakee and the region are not alone when it comes to dealing with gun violence.
“We need to figure out as a community as to what to do about gun violence,” she said. “I believe people have become desensitized. They have become apathetic to it.”
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.