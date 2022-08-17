Cops & Courts

KANKAKEE — A 17-year-old Kankakee High School student suffered a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon when a gun inside a car he and two other students were sitting in was apparently accidentally fired, according to Kankakee police.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said the incident happened at 2:50 p.m. as the students were seated inside the moving vehicle, which had been at the high school and was traveling to a nearby convenience store.

Exactly where the vehicle was when the gun discharged has not been confirmed.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

