WILMINGTON — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on New River Road near Boathouse Road that occurred at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Police said both vehicles were heavily damaged.
Witnesses told police that one of the drivers was traveling west on New River Road while passing a semi tractor-trailer on a curve in a no-passing zone when the vehicle crashed head-on into a second vehicle that was eastbound on New River Road.
The first vehicle was occupied by a driver and a passenger, both of whom were transported to Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet by the Wilmington Fire Protection District where the passenger was pronounced dead.
The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries.
Due to the severity of the crash and resulting injuries, Wilmington police requested assistance from the Illinois State Police, who are in the process of reconstructing the accident.
No further information is being released.
