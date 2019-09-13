DANFORTH — Police are investigating the destruction of a memorial bench at Danforth Cemetery.
Detective Clint Perzee, of the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, said it appears the bench was struck by a vehicle during the night of Sept. 10 or early Sept. 11.
The bench celebrated the life of Janie Wilken, a 15-year-old girl who died July 8, 2001, from a car accident in rural Donovan.
Wilken’s father, Harold, posted pictures of the broken bench on Facebook on Thursday morning.
“You have wonder what state of mind someone was in to destroy a memorial bench for Janie!” Wilken wrote. “I am hoping it was pure stupidity and hopefully they will come forth and apologize! Doubtful! My heart hurts!”
If you have information about the damaged bench, call the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office at 815-432-6992.
