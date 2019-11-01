BOURBONNAIS — A man was sitting in a rental vehicle Thursday morning when two men robbed him at gunpoint in his driveway, police said.
Bourbonnais police are investigating an alleged carjacking that occurred about 6:45 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Winston Drive.
The victim told police two black men wearing black clothing approached the vehicle and drew handguns. They forced the victim out of the vehicle and drove east, Bourbonnais Deputy Chief Dave Anderson said.
The rental vehicle is a blue 2019 Ford Fusion with a Wisconsin license plate. The license plate number is AFR7844.
The Bourbonnais Police Department is seeking information regarding the robbery. Those with information can email Det. Jason Sztuba at sztubaj@villageofbourbonnais.com or send the department a Facebook message.
A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!