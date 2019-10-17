CHEBANSE — Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said there have been fatalities after a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a pickup truck on U.S. Route 45/52 at the Kankakee/Iroquois County line on Thursday.
A preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police indicates the semi was northbound on Route 45/52 and T-boned the pickup, which was traveling east to west on 8000S Road in Kankakee County at 5:54 p.m.
Traffic on 8000S Road must yield at the intersection with Route 45/52.
Troopers still were on the scene as of 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 fatality
The same intersection also was the site of a triple-fatal accident on Aug. 31.
The driver of a 2002 Lexus, 54-year-old Sheila L. Brooks, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of a 2008 Cadillac, 62-year-old Doris Bloomfield, of Muncie, Ill., and her passenger, 69-year-old Naomi Livingston, of Kankakee, were both pronounced dead at Kankakee hospitals. Bloomfield and Livingston are sisters.
An investigation by state police indicated Brooks was traveling eastbound on 8000S Road in Kankakee County (3400N Road in Iroquois County) and failed to stop at the stop sign.
Her car was struck on the driver’s side by the Cadillac. Brooks was ejected from her car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!