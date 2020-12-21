Editor’s note: This story has been updated with Illinois State Police releasing the victim’s name.
BOURBONNAIS — On Monday, police released the identity of a Kankakee man who was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County.
Antonio C. Hill, 30, of Kankakee, died as a result of injuries he sustained in the accident that occurred at 4:32 p.m. near mile marker 318, according to Illinois State Police District 21.
State police said a preliminary investigation indicates Hill was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix north on I-57 near the Bourbonnais Parkway Exit when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch.
Hill, who was the lone occupant, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered significant injuries.
He was transported by helicopter from the scene to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down for the helicopter landing at approximately 5 p.m. and reopened at approximately 5:25 p.m.
