With her 7-year-old child in the backseat, a rural Pembroke Township woman was clocked at 114 mph in a 40-mph zone and did not stop for police because “she had to pee” and knew her license was suspended, according to a Kankakee County Sheriff deputy.
Jeuel C. Jones, 25, was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Sunday on multiple preliminary misdemeanor traffic charges, including speeding in excess of 35-plus mph over the limit, driving with a suspended license, fleeing in an attempt to elude an officer, causing a child to be endangered, and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.
According to the police report, Jones was traveling south in a 2015 Dodge Durango SUV at a high rate of speed on 1300East Road near the intersection of 1300South Road when she passed a sheriff deputy who was traveling north. The deputy said he clocked the vehicle at 90 mph on the in-car radar and then turned to give chase with emergency lights and siren engaged.
The deputy continued to pursue the Durango as it turned right onto East Sneed Court and then into the driveway of a residence in the 12000 block of East Sneed Court in Pembroke Township.
The deputy pulled in behind the Durango and observed someone run to the east side of the house. He ordered all occupants to remain in the vehicle. Jones then returned and said she was driving the vehicle, according to the police report. The vehicle is owned by the front-seat passenger, a 22-year-old Pembroke Township man.
Jones said she “was speeding because she had to pee” and knew her license was suspended, according to the police report.
Police say there were two passengers in the backseat: a 19-year-old St. Anne resident and Jones’ 7-year-old child.
Jones was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center following the incident on Sunday and remained in custody as of Monday afternoon.
