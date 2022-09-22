At this past week’s Kankakee County Law Enforcement Meeting at the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Complex, a review of police department hiring was a topic on the agenda.

Both the city of Kankakee and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department are in the process of hiring additional officers. Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP which hosts the meeting, talked about getting more Black and Hispanic officers on local police departments.

Pace said when he’s been asked in the community about why there aren’t enough Black policeman and firefighters, he replies with, “Can you tell me how many apply?”

