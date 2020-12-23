PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Tuesday in Pembroke Township.
Dianne L. Skinner, 56, of Remington, Ind., was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:55 p.m., Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
Skinner’s 2004 Mazda left the roadway in the 14500 block of East Central Street and traveled 50 feet before coming to rest in a ravine, Gessner said.
According to witnesses, bystanders pulled the car out of the ravine before emergency help arrived, Gessner said.
Skinner was found in the driver’s seat with her seatbelt on, Gessner said. There was no visible damage to the car.
