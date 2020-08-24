KANKAKEE — About 50 riders took part in Sunday evening's fourth annual community biking event.
This year's event was coined Light Up the Night this year as many participants had LED lights on their bicycles as they rode from Beckman Park to River Road Park and back to Beckman. It was a 4.6-mile ride.
“It’s all about us connecting with the community,” Kankakee Police commander Lt. Donnell Austin said.
