BOURBONNAIS — There has been a rash of vehicle burglaries in the area, with most vehicles being unlocked.
Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps addressed the Bourbonnais trustees about the uptick during their board meeting Monday.
Phelps said the solution to the problem is simple.
“People need to remember to lock their vehicles and don’t leave items like computers, purses, wallets in plain view,” he said.
Phelps reported there has also been an upswing in vehicle burglaries throughout the area, including at Kankakee River State Park. He said it’s likely not an organized group carrying out the thefts. Rather, he said, the perpetrators are mainly people walking around overnight looking for unlocked vehicles.
Phelps said no arrests have been made in the Bourbonnais thefts.
No parking
Also at Monday’s meeting, trustees adopted an ordinance creating a no parking zone on East Stratford Drive from William Latham Sr. Drive to Briarcliff Lane. Phelps said his department has been getting complaints about vehicles parking on the north and south sides of East Stratford Drive.
This blocks the bicycle/walking lane as well as causes tight driving conditions on a highly traveled street, he said.
There are also two school bus stops and a River Valley Metro Transit District bus stop in the block, Phelps said.
“It turns an extra-wide street down into a one-lane road,” Phelps said. “When you come through the area in the morning, there are more vehicles on the street than in the parking lots.”
There is student housing for Olivet Nazarene University on the north side of the street, Phelps said, adding there is also an apartment complex on the south side of Stratford.
There is adequate parking in both complexes, Phelps said, adding that his department has monitored the situation at different times of the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.