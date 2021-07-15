Car in the river

This car went into the Kankakee River south of West Station Street Thursday afternoon. Kankakee Police said witnesses saw the occupants push it in. It was secured and pulled out near Court Street and Kennedy Drive.

 Submitted photo

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police believe a car pushed into the Kankakee River Thursday afternoon and a report of shots fired in the vicinity are related, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.

The incidents occurred within minutes of one another, he said.

The shots fired incident occurred in the 300 block of South May Street about 2:45 p.m. and a home was hit by gunfire, Passwater said, adding that “it wasn’t a random shooting.”

Just minutes later, KanComm dispatched fire crews to a car in the river at Court Street and Kennedy Drive.

Police investigators were told the occupants of the car pushed it into the river south of the Station Street bridge.

“The information we were given is that the occupants were out of the car and intentionally ditched it into the river,” Passwater said.

Kankakee fire was able to secure the vehicle from going further down the river, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

