KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are asking that anyone with information into the disappearance of Scarlet Blanco contact them.

The 20-year-old Blanco was first reported missing in June.

Police described Blanco as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and curly brown hair. She has a rose tattoo on her upper right chest area.

She had no known address and was staying at local hotels or with friends, police said.

Blanco was known to frequent Kankakee, Bradley, Manteno, Momence and Hopkins Park, according to police.

Anyone with information about her disappearance or her whereabouts is encouraged to call Det. Lt. Tim Kreissler with the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0427. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.