Illinois State Police arrested a Chicago man after they say they found 275 cartons of cigarettes missing the sales tax stamp during a traffic stop on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County earlier this week.
Derrick B. White, 65, was charged with possession of less than 1,000 contraband packages of cigarettes and transport of 40,000 or more cigarettes with intent to evade tax. A Kankakee County Circuit Court judge released White on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
The two charges are Class 3 non-violent felonies.
According to the Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Office, a trooper stopped White’s vehicle at approximately 8:39 p.m. as it was traveling north on I-57 at milepost 323. The trooper said the traffic stop was made because White’s vehicle did not have a rear light for the back license plate and illegally tinted windows adjacent to the driver.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the trooper located 275 cartons of Newport cigarettes. A carton contains 10 packs totaling 200 cigarettes.
The average price for a pack of Newports in Missouri is $4.91, which ranks as the lowest in the U.S. The average price for a pack of cigarettes in Illinois is $8.79, which ranks it among the 10 highest in the nation.
White said he purchased the cigarettes in Missouri and there were no tax stamps on the packs.
