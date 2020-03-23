MANTENO — Plochman’s Mustard’s run in the state’s first-ever “Makers Madness” competition ended in the round of 16 as it was defeated by manufacturing giant Caterpillar and its large mining truck.
Plochman’s and plant manager Martin Faye were notified late last week that the Manteno-based company and its craft beer mustard would not be moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois competition coordinated by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.
“We made it to the Final 16 and with good company,” Faye said in an email to The Journal. “Fun while it lasted.”
The competition’s winner will be named April 1.
In an email from Gordy Hulten, vice president of external affairs with the IMA, he said Plochman’s craft beer mustard truly stood out in a very strong field of 250-plus nominations.
The products competition was being held in conjunction with the wildly popular NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. However, the NCAA canceled both its men’s and women’s tournament due to the coronavirus.
The business competition is designed to highlight the many products made in Illinois, including everything from food products and military flashlights to automobiles and components for the aerospace industry.
Plochman’s craft beer mustard highlighted another local company. The craft beer came from Bourbonnais-based Brickstone Brewery and its award-winning American Pale Ale.
The craft beer mustard is just now being rolled out. It’s available only in a few locations, but the new flavor should be soon making its way into retail outlets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!