MANTENO — It is on to the Round of 16 for Plochman’s Mustard of Manteno in the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s “Makers Madness” business competition.
This Top 16 match-up pits mustard versus heavy machinery. Plochman’s faces some rather stiff competition to move on in the Coolest Things Made in Illinois contest.
Plochman’s and its Craft Beer Mustard have been paired against Peoria-based heavy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar and its 797F Large Mining Truck.
“We have our work cut out for us,” proclaimed Martin Faye, plant manager of Plochman’s operation. Voting in this upcoming round begins at noon today and concludes at midnight Sunday.
Unlike the first round, voters can only vote once.
“If nothing else, we are in good company,” Faye said.
Faye was confident the company and its craft beer mustard would advance through the opening round.
This business competition is being held in conjunction with the wildly popular NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Makers Madness competition winds its way through various rounds through March. The winner of the competition will be named April 1 during an awards ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion.
