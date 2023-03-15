BRADLEY — An eight- to 12-diamond baseball complex — which could cost upwards of $35 million including land purchase and construction — is being targeted for Bradley, and if all goes as hoped, the sound of aluminum bats hitting a baseball soon could be filling the air.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved an $875,000, 24-month agreement with The Sports Facilities Companies of Clearwater, Fla., to plan and construct a lighted baseball complex — complete with fields with turf surfaces.

A Sports Facilities official noted once the complex is in full use, its economic impact could be up to $33 million annually when factoring in hotel, restaurant and shopping activities.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

