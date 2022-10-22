Solar Farm (copy)

The solar farm on Splear Road in rural Kankakee is one of a growing number of solar farms in Kankakee County. Another solar farm is planned for Essex.

KANKAKEE — The sought-after OK on the proposed 300-megawatt Heritage Prairie Solar Farm was granted Wednesday by the Kankakee County’s Planning-Zoning-Agriculture Committee.

The Heritage Prairie farm is planned on more than 3,000 acres of farmland just east of Essex in Essex and Salina townships in western Kankakee County.

After hearing a truncated presentation from the developer, which is a joint project by Pattern Energy and ConnectGen, the PZA gave an overwhelming approval for the special-use permit with all but one PZA member giving an “aye” vote.

