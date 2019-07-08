CHEBANSE — A plane carrying three people crashed into a field about a mile south of Chebanse on Friday afternoon.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff's Police, firefighters from multiple agencies were called to the scene on scene.
The three passengers were injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The crash occurred near East 1561 East 3300 North Road at approximately 1:57 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!