A pilot and three passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday after the airplane they were in crashed on Interstate 355 near U.S. Route 6 in Will County, according to state police.
Illinois State Police District 5 said in a news release the crash occurred at 11:10 a.m.
All four occupants are from Wilmington, according to the release.
The pilot, Jason M. Bufton, 39, was flying a 1975 White Beech B24R Fixed Wing plane, police said.
A preliminary investigation indicated the plane was flying south when the aircraft began to experience an unknown engine problem. The pilot made an emergency landing on the interstate, causing damage to the front end and the left wing of the aircraft, police said.
The left two lanes on I-355 southbound were shut down for four hours for the investigation and removal of the airplane, according to state police. All lanes were reopened at approximately 3:30 p.m.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident. There is no further information available at this time, the release said.
