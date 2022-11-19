Piggush Engineering downtown

Piggush Engineering will be moving its firm in April from Bourbonnais to the historic building at 149 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, that is in the process of undergoing a $2.25 million renovation.

 Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Neil Piggush is a visionary, having started his firm, Piggush Engineering, in 2013 in Bourbonnais, working with just two laptops and a card table.

Now Piggush is doing the unconventional — moving Piggush Engineering from Bourbonnais to Kankakee. If you’ve seen the ongoing transformation of the building at 149 N. Schuyler Ave., across the street from the Majestic Theater, that will be the Piggush firm’s new home come April.

“When we start a business, we always kind of wanted to think about when we’re done at the end of the day, what are we going to be not remembered for, but what are we going to remember ourselves for?” he said. “What is going to be lasting about what we did? Not just running a business, not just hiring people and doing projects, which are all great. But I want to do something special.”

