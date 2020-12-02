BRADLEY — The former Pier 1 Imports store, a business mainstay from 1992 until early 2020, may be about to undergo a transformation in its quest to find a new tenant. Or possibly more than one tenant.
What businesses may locate there have not yet been determined, however.
The Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission on Tuesday approved a special use permit request from Manteno-based architect Jeff Jarvis on behalf of property owner Theodore Pantos for a planned development at the property.
Basically, development plans are being finalized to transform the property from a single-use tenant — which Pier 1 had been for nearly 20 years there — to potentially five separate business locations in the 8,980-square-foot building located along Illinois Route 50 just north of the Northfield Square mall’s main entrance.
Pier 1 is the only business to have used this property. The Bradley Pier 1 store was part of a large closure of these stores about a year ago.
The Bradley Village Board will consider the special use permit for the property at 1660 State Route 50 — located between Starbucks and Panera Bread restaurants along Ken Hayes Drive which rings around Northfield Square — at its Dec. 14 meeting.
Ownership is developing plans to transform the property into a multi-use property. Because building permits have not yet been sought, the cost of the redevelopment is yet unknown.
Assuming the plans are OK’d by the village board, interior work could begin in early 2021, said Pam Hirth, Bradley’s assistant community development director.
Pantos, a Detroit-area-based developer, did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Based on the plans presented by Jarvis, Pantos is seeking to redevelop the property into five units ranging in size from 1,500 square feet to 2,500 square feet. Units 1 through 3 would face south toward Starbucks. The other two units would face west toward Route 50.
The plans approved by the board call for a drive-thru to be placed on the property’s north end. The second west-facing unit would be immediately south of the unit with the drive-thru.
Plans call for a one-way street to be constructed on the north and west side of the Pier 1 property. Currently the west side of the property is only green space. The development plans note the property’s west side could offer outdoor seating areas.
Jarvis was asked what tenants would be locating here and he noted he did not have any information in that regard. He did note the drive-thru would not be constructed until an occupant had signed a lease for that unit.
The mall is in the beginning stages of attempting to redefine itself. How successful the owner of one of the out lots may be in attracting new occupants without firm direction as to what the mall may be is certainly an unknown. But what is known at this point is the mall is far from the retail engine it was when it opened in August 1990.
Hirth said after Tuesday’s meeting it would be to everyone’s benefit if the Pier 1 property can become an active location once again. She noted the owner appears to be covering all the bases as he seeks tenants.
