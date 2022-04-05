WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 64-year-old Coal City man was killed when his pickup truck was struck Monday by a BNSF freight train in Wilmington Township.
According to the Will County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at 1:20 p.m. at the crossing northwest of Wilmington at Murphy Road and Cooper Road.
The train was traveling north when it hit the GMC Sierra pickup that was traveling west. Initial reports indicate the pickup may have been stuck in a gravel area on the north side of the railroad crossing when it was struck, police said.
The pickup came to rest on its roof approximately 150 feet north of the crossing in Wilmington, which is located about 20 miles northwest of Kankakee.
The crossing signal, signal bells and crossing gates were operational at the time of the accident, according to police.
It appeared the driver of the pickup was ejected from his vehicle after being struck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Officials have not yet released the victim’s identity. No other passengers or witnesses were located.
