If some tennis courts in parks around the area look smaller than usual, have no fear — you don’t need to get your eyes checked.

More pickleball courts are popping up around the county, reflecting the rising popularity of the paddle-based sport as a recreational activity and form of exercise.

Pickleball was named the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. for the third consecutive year by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association in its 2023 Topline Participation Report.

Digital Content Editor

Meredith Melland earned a BA in journalism from DePaul University, where she worked as a web developer and editor for 14 East, DePaul's online student magazine. She has interned for Chicago magazine and WGN. Her email is mmelland@daily-journal.com.

