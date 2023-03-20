Geese frolic near the Kankakee River on Sunday morning as a large patch of ice sits nearby as a result of the weekend's below-freezing temperatures and snow flurries. More and more birds are returning to the area following their time south for the winter.
Barren trees sit near the Kankakee River on Sunday morning as the first day of spring looms in the short distance. With temperatures slated for the 50s this week, budding trees and flowers are in the area's future.
Customers wait outside Jaenicke's in Kankakee on Sunday morning as the sun shines overhead. The outdoor restaurant, which opened for the season several weeks back, is a sign of nice weather in Kankakee County.
Geese frolic near the Kankakee River on Sunday morning as a large patch of ice sits nearby as a result of the weekend's below-freezing temperatures and snow flurries. More and more birds are returning to the area following their time south for the winter.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Barren trees sit near the Kankakee River on Sunday morning as the first day of spring looms in the short distance. With temperatures slated for the 50s this week, budding trees and flowers are in the area's future.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Customers wait outside Jaenicke's in Kankakee on Sunday morning as the sun shines overhead. The outdoor restaurant, which opened for the season several weeks back, is a sign of nice weather in Kankakee County.
In the song “As,” Stevie Wonder sings, “And the seasons know exactly when to change.” While we didn’t wake up today to lush green grass and vibrant-colored flowers, a new season is here as the calendar reads spring equinox.
The equinox will transpire at 4:24 p.m. today and will be the time at which the sun crosses the plane of the equator towards the relevant hemisphere, making day and night of equal length, according to the Collins Dictionary.
Despite below freezing temperatures and minor snow flurries over the weekend, warmer weather is ahead with highs in the 50s this week according to the National Weather Service.
As outdoor spots like Jaenicke’s in both Bourbonnais and Kankakee have opened and places like Benoit’s Greenhouse will open on April 10, the area prepares for the spring season which will run through June 21.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.