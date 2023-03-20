In the song “As,” Stevie Wonder sings, “And the seasons know exactly when to change.” While we didn’t wake up today to lush green grass and vibrant-colored flowers, a new season is here as the calendar reads spring equinox.

The equinox will transpire at 4:24 p.m. today and will be the time at which the sun crosses the plane of the equator towards the relevant hemisphere, making day and night of equal length, according to the Collins Dictionary.

Despite below freezing temperatures and minor snow flurries over the weekend, warmer weather is ahead with highs in the 50s this week according to the National Weather Service.

