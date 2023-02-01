...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds up to 30 kt and significant waves to 10
ft occasionally to 13 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Coal City High School band performs before Monday's girls basketball game between Herscher and the host Coalers in Coal City. While the band provided entertainment before tip-off and during breaks in the action, the game also was entertaining. The Coalers defeated Herscher in overtime 63-60.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
