The Coal City High School band performs before Monday's girls basketball game between Herscher and the host Coalers in Coal City. While the band provided entertainment before tip-off and during breaks in the action, the game also was entertaining. The Coalers defeated Herscher in overtime 63-60.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you