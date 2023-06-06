A fresh taste of strawberries and the sweet sounds of jazz permeated the grounds of Northfield Square mall Sunday as the annual Strawberry Jazz Festival delighted attendees.

In addition to all types of strawberry treats and live performances from local musical acts, the day included more than 100 crafters and vendors set up in and around the mall. Being that the event is organized by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, there is a big emphasis on celebrating local art.

Art for sale included hand-painted benches made by artists from Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, and proceeds from the sales of benches benefit the gallery.

