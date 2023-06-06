Kiora Krystosek, 5, of Homewood, enjoys some mac and cheese with her mother Jennifer, foreground, during the Strawberry Jazz Fest on Sunday at Northfield Square mall in Bradley. Kiora's father was a vendor at the fest, running a booth, "Art by Eddy K."
Connie Lemon, of Kankakee, looks at benches made by Merchant St. Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, during the Strawberry Jazz Fest on Sunday at Northfield Square mall in Bradley. Proceeds from the bench sale benefit the Kankakee gallery.
Lester Garrett, 16, right, a soon-to-be senior at BBCHS and a member of the BBCHS Ironclad Robotics, helps Ian Wick, 9, of Manteno, left, do a task with a robot during the Strawberry Jazz Fest on Sunday at Northfield Square mall in Bradley.
A fresh taste of strawberries and the sweet sounds of jazz permeated the grounds of Northfield Square mall Sunday as the annual Strawberry Jazz Festival delighted attendees.
In addition to all types of strawberry treats and live performances from local musical acts, the day included more than 100 crafters and vendors set up in and around the mall. Being that the event is organized by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, there is a big emphasis on celebrating local art.
Art for sale included hand-painted benches made by artists from Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, and proceeds from the sales of benches benefit the gallery.
Also on site was a kids zone, the Curiosity Cube and the Bradley-Bourbonnais High School Ironclad Robotics team.
The event is held annually on the first Sunday in June at the mall. Originally set up at Kankakee County Museum, the event moved several years back because of a continued increase in attendance requiring more space.
