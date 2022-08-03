The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois...
Eastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois...
Ford County in east central Illinois...
Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois...
Southwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana...
* Until 300 PM CDT.
* At 155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Manteno to 8 miles west of Ashkum to near
Saybrook, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Lowell, Manteno, Gibson City,
Momence, Gilman, Clifton, Chatsworth, Onarga, Grant Park, St. Anne,
Chebanse, Piper City, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton
and Crescent City.
Including the following interstate...
I-57 between mile markers 271 and 319.
This includes... Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County
Fairgrounds and Speedway, and Olivet Nazarine University.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
514 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
LIVINGSTON
IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS
FORD IROQUOIS
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE IL WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
BENTON JASPER LAKE IN
NEWTON PORTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS,
BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY,
DEMOTTE, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY,
FOWLER, GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET,
KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA,
MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OXFORD, PARK FOREST, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, PORTAGE,
RENSSELAER, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN,
WHEATON, WILMINGTON, AND YORKVILLE.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Maximum heat index values of 105 to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Grundy, Southern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Will
and Eastern Will Counties.
* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Children splash through the water of a fire hose on Tuesday during the 38th annual National Night Out, the 15th local event hosted by area law enforcement agencies at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais.
Bentley Munson, 4, of Bourbonnais, chooses a pen with a police officer topper as his souvenir Tuesday during the 38th annual National Night Out, the 15th local event hosted by area law enforcement agencies at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais.
Melanie Meline, 9, center, and sister Jazmine, 5, left, run through the water of a fire hose on Tuesday during the 38th annual National Night Out, the 15th local event hosted by area law enforcement agencies at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais.
Journey Brooks, 9, of Herscher, helps direct participants at the bounce house obstacle Tuesday during the 38th annual National Night Out, the 15th local event hosted by area law enforcement agencies at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais.
Parker Jensen, 8, helps prepare snowcones with Jeanie Luehrs, left, and Sharon Homberg, both volunteers from Fieldstone Credit Union, on Tuesday during the 38th annual National Night Out, the 15th local event hosted by area law enforcement agencies at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais.
Alexis Brown, 5, of Bradley, gets a lift to the splash zone from her grandfather, Steve Dayhoff, on Tuesday during the 38th annual National Night Out, the 15th local event hosted by area law enforcement agencies at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais.
Attendees listen to a musical performance before giveaways of bikes and prizes begin Tuesday during the 38th annual National Night Out, the 15th local event hosted by area law enforcement agencies at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
