Ryan Neese, a Bradley resident and former Special Olympics athlete, center, cheers on his team of rangers as they prepare to take the plunge Saturday during the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club. Team Ryan, which includes his cousins and friends, has been plunging for 15 years in support of Special Olympics Illinois.
Tiffany Hartman, center, of Manteno, runs out of the water with fellow plungers Liam Hoffner, right, and Gavin Hoffner, left, on Saturday during the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club as part of Team Ryan, captained by Ryan Neese, a Bradley resident and former Special Olympics athlete. The team has been plunging for 15 years in support of Special Olympics Illinois.
Meagan Rupp, of Momence, carries Emmytt McLain, 8, out of the cold water on Saturday during the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club as part of Team Ryan, captained by Ryan Neese, a Bradley resident and former Special Olympics athlete. The team has been plunging for 15 years in support of Special Olympics Illinois.
Reme Solis, right, and Vinnie Gambino, both of Crown Point, Ind., retreat from the cold water on Saturday during the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club. The pair plunged as part of Chloe's Crew, a team returning for its 10th year in honor of Solis' late sister Chloe.
Hundreds gathered Saturday to take to the chilly waters of Manteno Lake for a cool cause.
The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club hosted dozens of teams donning costumes or matching shirts all running toward the same cause — raising money to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes.
The annual Manteno event, one of 25 traditional organized events in the state, had raised $147,740 as of Sunday afternoon, surpassing the goal of $140,000 this year.
Many teams return year after year, including groups from area police departments in Bourbonnais, Manteno and more.
The Brrrbonnais Police Department team raised over $10,000 this year with the help of Officer Travis Garcia, who currently holds the top individual fundraising spot in Manteno’s Region E with more than $7,800 raised as of Sunday afternoon.
Another returning local team is captained by a former Special Olympics athlete himself — Bradley resident Ryan Neese.
Neese and his team of friends and family have been plunging for 15 years, raising over $1,000 this year.
The funding supports Special Olympics Illinois athletes across the state, helping to provide them with life-changing programming. This includes year-round training and competition, as well as leadership, personal development and health education opportunities, according to the plunge website.
The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run is the statewide presenting sponsor for the 2023 Polar Plunge. It’s a year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. The annual intrastate relay and its various fundraising projects have two goals: To raise money and to gain awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics Illinois.
