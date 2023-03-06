Hundreds gathered Saturday to take to the chilly waters of Manteno Lake for a cool cause.

The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club hosted dozens of teams donning costumes or matching shirts all running toward the same cause — raising money to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

The annual Manteno event, one of 25 traditional organized events in the state, had raised $147,740 as of Sunday afternoon, surpassing the goal of $140,000 this year.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

