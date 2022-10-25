...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 35 kt and significant waves to 11 ft
occasionally to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 11 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Whitney Nilsson, 5, of Manteno, plays pin the tail on the donkey on Saturday during the Fall Fair on the Square in Manteno, hosted by the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, LaMore Realty and Whitmore Ace Hardware Manteno. Various local merchants offered games and prizes and free pumpkin carving was provided by Whitmore Ace Hardware for contribution to the annual “Great Pumpkin” display at the Square on Second.
Dressed as Willy Wonka, Manteno resident Oliver Cameron, 9, holds his carved pumpkin for a photo Saturday during the Fall Fair on the Square in Manteno, hosted by the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, LaMore Realty and Whitmore Ace Manteno. Free pumpkin carving was provided by Whitmore Ace Hardware for contribution to the annual "Great Pumpkin" display at the Square on Second.
LEFT: Dressed as Willy Wonka, Manteno resident Oliver Cameron, 9, holds his carved pumpkin for a photo Saturday during the Fall Fair on the Square in Manteno. ABOVE: Costumed attendees visit the Fall Fair on the Square in Manteno on Saturday, hosted by the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, LaMore Realty and Whitmore Ace Hardware Manteno.
During the Fall Fair on the Square in Manteno, various local merchants offered games and prizes and free pumpkin carving was provided by Whitmore Ace Hardware for contribution to the annual “Great Pumpkin” display at the Square on Second.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
