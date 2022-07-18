Limestone All Star little league baseball players celebrate their 11-8 victory against the Braidwood All Stars on Saturday in the Bronco Age Division during the Braidwood All Star Tournament. Limestone faced Braidwood again Sunday for a 15-5 loss.
The Limestone All Star little league team celebrated a 11-8 victory against the Braidwood All Stars on Saturday in the Bronco Age Division of the Braidwood All Star Tournament. The teams faced off again Sunday with Braidwood claiming a 15-5 win.
In Bourbonnais, the 11/12 All Star Team advanced with a win Saturday to the Sectionals Championship Game at 5:30 p.m. today at the EastSide Little League Field for a chance to go to the State Tournament.
