Youth baseball players lead the parade with flags along Court Street on Saturday morning during the Juneteenth parade en route to the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration Community Council's Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park in Kankakee.
The Clark family, of Kankakee, watches the fireworks display as part of the Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Pioneer Park in Kankakee. From left are sisters: Tamar, holding 2-year-old Divine, Michaiah, and Coen, Divine's mother, and their mother Pam at far right.
Parade participants carry a banner along Court Street on Saturday morning during the Juneteenth parade en route to the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration Community Council's Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park in Kankakee.
Amore Gee, 6, of Kankakee, spins to create bubbles Saturday during the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration Community Council's Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park in Kankakee. The celebration featured various activities, vendors and community resources throughout the day.
Festival attendees arrive after the parade Saturday during the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration Community Council's Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park in Kankakee. The celebration featured various activities, vendors and community resources throughout the day.
Youth baseball players lead the parade with flags along Court Street on Saturday morning during the Juneteenth parade en route to the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration Community Council's Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park in Kankakee.
The Clark family, of Kankakee, watches the fireworks display as part of the Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Pioneer Park in Kankakee. From left are sisters: Tamar, holding 2-year-old Divine, Michaiah, and Coen, Divine's mother, and their mother Pam at far right.
Parade participants carry a banner along Court Street on Saturday morning during the Juneteenth parade en route to the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration Community Council's Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park in Kankakee.
Amore Gee, 6, of Kankakee, spins to create bubbles Saturday during the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration Community Council's Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park in Kankakee. The celebration featured various activities, vendors and community resources throughout the day.
Festival attendees arrive after the parade Saturday during the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration Community Council's Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park in Kankakee. The celebration featured various activities, vendors and community resources throughout the day.
Sunny skies and warm temps welcomed participants of the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration Community Council’s Freedom Festival, which kicked off Saturday with a parade route heading to the festival event at Pioneer Park.
The annual parade and festival, hosted by the locally-run community council, happens toward the end of a week’s worth of events, including prayer time, lunch-and-learn presentations and more.
The festival portion closes with fireworks and happens just ahead of June 19 (which was recognized locally with a symposium held at Kankakee Community College, titled 1619 to Juneteenth).
According to its website, the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council’s mission is to “create a sustainable community of cultural awareness and diversity, to educate and preserve African American heritage and empowering for the betterment of future generations, through workshops, cultural events and Annual Juneteenth Celebration.”