Dozens gathered in Kankakee’s Pioneer Park Saturday for an all-day celebration hosted by the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council.

The Freedom Festival began with a morning parade and concluded with a 15-minute fireworks show, which was provided by the City of Kankakee in celebration of Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865.

Over 100 people were gathered in the park at dusk. 

