Nate Jordan dances to music while serving as MC with Maurice Runnels, of Hot Soundz Productions from Hopkins Park, on Saturday during the the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council's Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park in Kankakee.
Fireworks in red and green begin at dusk Saturday during the the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council's Freedom Festival. The 15-minute show was provided by the City of Kankakee in celebration of Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865.
Attendees stop to watch the fireworks Saturday during the the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council's Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park in Kankakee. The 15-minute show was provided by the City of Kankakee in celebration of Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865.
Dozens gathered in Kankakee’s Pioneer Park Saturday for an all-day celebration hosted by the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council.
The Freedom Festival began with a morning parade and concluded with a 15-minute fireworks show, which was provided by the City of Kankakee in celebration of Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865.
Over 100 people were gathered in the park at dusk.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
