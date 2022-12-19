Franki Grace Wurster, 6, giggles with her mom, Angi Sedlock Wurster, both of Kankakee, as she plays the jingle or sleigh bells along with the River Valley String Ensemble at the Kankakee County Museum during the Ugly Christmas Sweater and Hot Chocolate Party on Friday evening. The event encouraged guests to don festive attire and also included visits with Santa earlier in the afternoon, a book reading in the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse, cookies and cocoa as well as a station to write letters to Santa and veterans.
Lori Buckman conducts a musical piece as the River Valley String Ensemble performs at the Kankakee County Museum during the Ugly Christmas Sweater and Hot Chocolate Party on Friday evening. The volunteer ensemble plays free concerts throughout the county, and events can be found on their Facebook page.
Amanda Winkle, of Bourbonnais, takes a sip of hot chocolate as she and Brian Nichols, of Momence, wear matching sweaters at the Kankakee County Museum's Ugly Christmas Sweater and Hot Chocolate Party on Friday evening.
Franki Grace Wurster, 6, giggles with her mom, Angi Sedlock Wurster, both of Kankakee, as she plays the jingle or sleigh bells along with the River Valley String Ensemble at the Kankakee County Museum during the Ugly Christmas Sweater and Hot Chocolate Party on Friday evening. The event encouraged guests to don festive attire and also included visits with Santa earlier in the afternoon, a book reading in the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse, cookies and cocoa as well as a station to write letters to Santa and veterans.
Lori Buckman conducts a musical piece as the River Valley String Ensemble performs at the Kankakee County Museum during the Ugly Christmas Sweater and Hot Chocolate Party on Friday evening. The volunteer ensemble plays free concerts throughout the county, and events can be found on their Facebook page.
Amanda Winkle, of Bourbonnais, takes a sip of hot chocolate as she and Brian Nichols, of Momence, wear matching sweaters at the Kankakee County Museum's Ugly Christmas Sweater and Hot Chocolate Party on Friday evening.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.