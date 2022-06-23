Darin Bailey, left, father of injured Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey, and Lyn Stua, wife of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, surrounded by their families, release butterflies in honor of Rittmanic and Bailey during the opening ceremonies of the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival on Wednesday.
Chicago Police officer Kenyatta Gaines performs a song Wednesday during the butterfly release to honor Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey at the opening ceremonies of the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival.
Butterflies were released in honor of injured Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey and fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic during the opening ceremonies of the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival on Wednesday.
