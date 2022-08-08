top story PHOTOS: Family fun at the Kankakee County Fair Daily Journal photos/Rachel Langlois Aug 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Grayson Romero, Bonfield, smiles at his mom while going through the fun house at the Kankakee County Fair. Daily Journal photos/Rachel Langlois Kendall O’Connor and daughter Kynlee ride the fun slide during the Kankakee County Fair. Daily Journal/Rachel Langlois Chase Gash, of Reddick, enjoys a ride at the Kankakee County Fair. Daily Journal/Rachel Langlois Carson Pommier gives mom a high five during the Kankakee County Fair. Daily Journal/Rachel Langlois Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Families and friends gathered this weekend at 213 W. 4000S Road to enjoy the amusements of the Kankakee County Fair. The fair opened Wednesday and closed Sunday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesMomence man killed in accident on Route 17County jail inmate attempts suicideFour RVC schools promote from within to fill AD rolesKankakee police investigations progress on recent shootingsDavid GlidewellLimestone woman welcomes 4 grandkids in 8 monthsKankakee mayor: 'I'll take the blame' on violent crimeCleanup from 'microburst' storm in Kankakee continuesSheila SchultzRiver recovers from lowering after storm in Kankakee Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
