Larger-than-life lollipops and gingerbread men rolled down Broadway Street in Bradley as the village’s 37th annual parade ushered in the holiday cheer Friday night to the theme of a “Candy Land Christmas.”

The parade kicked off with grand marshals Officer Tyler Bailey and Lyn Stua-Rittmanic waving to the crowd from decorated vehicles, surrounded by family, friends and supporters as they led the parade from Forest to Washington Avenue.

Each year, two Bradley children between the ages of 6 and 10 are selected to be Miss Merry Christmas and Master Jack Frost. Miss Merry Christmas will be Ameila Wilder, 6, daughter of Dan and Stephanie Wilder. And Master Jack Frost will be Kobe Reed, 9, son of Dawn Parks.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

