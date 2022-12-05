A float dedicated to fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, whose call sign was 514, helps lead the 37th annual Bradley Christmas Parade on Friday night. Family, friends and supporters escorted the float honoring Rittmanic as her partner, injured officer Tyler Bailey, served as a co-grand marshal with her wife, Lyn Stua-Rittmanic.
Members of local Girl Scout Troop 746 dressed as gingerbread cookies walk in the 37th annual Bradley Christmas Parade on Friday night as dozens of entries decorated to the theme of a "Candy Land Christmas" traveled along Broadway Street.
Balanced on a hoverboard, 10-year-old Isabel Serna watches the 37th annual Bradley Christmas Parade with Noah Garduno, 4, both of Kankakee, on Friday night as dozens of entries decorated to the theme of a "Candy Land Christmas" traveled along Broadway Street.
A float dedicated to fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, whose call sign was 514, helps lead the 37th annual Bradley Christmas Parade on Friday night. Family, friends and supporters escorted the float honoring Rittmanic as her partner, injured officer Tyler Bailey, served as a co-grand marshal with her wife, Lyn Stua-Rittmanic.
Members of local Girl Scout Troop 746 dressed as gingerbread cookies walk in the 37th annual Bradley Christmas Parade on Friday night as dozens of entries decorated to the theme of a "Candy Land Christmas" traveled along Broadway Street.
Balanced on a hoverboard, 10-year-old Isabel Serna watches the 37th annual Bradley Christmas Parade with Noah Garduno, 4, both of Kankakee, on Friday night as dozens of entries decorated to the theme of a "Candy Land Christmas" traveled along Broadway Street.
Larger-than-life lollipops and gingerbread men rolled down Broadway Street in Bradley as the village’s 37th annual parade ushered in the holiday cheer Friday night to the theme of a “Candy Land Christmas.”
The parade kicked off with grand marshals Officer Tyler Bailey and Lyn Stua-Rittmanic waving to the crowd from decorated vehicles, surrounded by family, friends and supporters as they led the parade from Forest to Washington Avenue.
Each year, two Bradley children between the ages of 6 and 10 are selected to be Miss Merry Christmas and Master Jack Frost. Miss Merry Christmas will be Ameila Wilder, 6, daughter of Dan and Stephanie Wilder. And Master Jack Frost will be Kobe Reed, 9, son of Dawn Parks.
The parade lasted more than an hour with dozens of lighted floats and festive groups spreading holiday cheer to hundreds lining the street.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.