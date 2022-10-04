Today is St. Francis of Assisi’s feast day, which commemorates the date that the patron saint of ecology and animals died in 1226. To honor the occasion, churches around the world perform blessing of pets and animals on or around Oct. 4 as part of feast day.

If you missed the chance to get your pets blessed this weekend, Community Presbyterian Church at 64 S. Walnut St., Manteno will be having a special animal blessing service on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.

 

