Father Vern Arseneau, chaplain of St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee, performs a blessing on 4-year-old Harper Lee, owned by longtime church parishioner Michelle Blanchette, left, on Sunday afternoon in celebration of St. Francis of Assisi's feast day. The church performed the blessing of pets for the second year as part of the Christian celebration held annually around the world to honor the Saint, known for his love of animals and the environment.
Seventeen-year-old Sadie, owned by Angela Corkill of Limestone, receives a blessing from Father Vern Arseneau, chaplain of St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee, on Sunday afternoon in celebration of St. Francis of Assisi's feast day. Father Arseneau spoke to each owner's pet, sharing that they are all perfect in God's creation before blessing them with holy water. St. Francis is known as the patron saint of animals and the environment.
Coco, a 2-year-old rescue dog, reacts to the sprinkle of holy water administered by Father Vern Arseneau, chaplain of St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee, on Sunday afternoon in celebration of St. Francis of Assisi's feast day. Coco's owner, Dan Borschnack of Bourbonnais, also holds his dog Lillie during the blessing.
Father Vern Arseneau, chaplain of St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee, performs a blessing on 4-year-old Harper Lee, owned by longtime church parishioner Michelle Blanchette, left, on Sunday afternoon in celebration of St. Francis of Assisi's feast day. The church performed the blessing of pets for the second year as part of the Christian celebration held annually around the world to honor the Saint, known for his love of animals and the environment.
Seventeen-year-old Sadie, owned by Angela Corkill of Limestone, receives a blessing from Father Vern Arseneau, chaplain of St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee, on Sunday afternoon in celebration of St. Francis of Assisi's feast day. Father Arseneau spoke to each owner's pet, sharing that they are all perfect in God's creation before blessing them with holy water. St. Francis is known as the patron saint of animals and the environment.
Coco, a 2-year-old rescue dog, reacts to the sprinkle of holy water administered by Father Vern Arseneau, chaplain of St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee, on Sunday afternoon in celebration of St. Francis of Assisi's feast day. Coco's owner, Dan Borschnack of Bourbonnais, also holds his dog Lillie during the blessing.
Today is St. Francis of Assisi’s feast day, which commemorates the date that the patron saint of ecology and animals died in 1226. To honor the occasion, churches around the world perform blessing of pets and animals on or around Oct. 4 as part of feast day.
If you missed the chance to get your pets blessed this weekend, Community Presbyterian Church at 64 S. Walnut St., Manteno will be having a special animal blessing service on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.