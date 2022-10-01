...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School marching band members sport their spirit wear as they marched in the homecoming parade Friday afternoon. The school celebrates the week leading up to the Saturday homecoming dance with spirit days, friendly competitions and sports games throughout the week. This year's parade featured more than 30 floats, numerous sports teams and clubs as well as area junior high bands which followed the high school marching band.
Members of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School's Ironclad Robotics club act out the theme of their float, titled Robozilla, featuring robots they've built as characters from Godzilla, as they participate in the homecoming parade Friday afternoon.
Cheerleaders from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School perform a cheer in the homecoming parade Friday afternoon. The school celebrates the week leading up to the Saturday homecoming dance with spirit days, friendly competitions and sports games throughout the week. This year's parade featured more than 30 floats, numerous sports teams and clubs as well as area junior high bands that followed the high school marching band.
Members of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School football team ride atop trucks in the homecoming parade Friday afternoon. The school celebrates the week leading up to the Saturday homecoming dance with spirit days, friendly competitions and sports games throughout the week. This year's parade featured more than 30 floats, numerous sports teams and clubs as well as area junior high bands that followed the high school marching band.
