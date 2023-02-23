...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...
Iroquois River near Chebanse affecting Iroquois and Kankakee
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected by late tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Iroquois River from Watseka downstream to confluence with
Kankakee River at Aroma Park, including the Chebanse gauge.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, multiple structures threatened in Watseka.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 7.6 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected. For the Dense
Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1
NM.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM
CST this evening. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST
this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
1 of 6
Father Matt Pratscher, of St. John Paul II Catholic Parish in Kankakee, marks the forehead of parishioner David Savoie, of Kankakee, during an Ash Wednesday service last night. The event marks the first day of the season of Lent, a 40-day period during which Christians remember the events leading up to and including the death of Jesus Christ. The period ends with Easter Sunday, which marks the resurrection of Jesus after his death on the cross. This year's ashes are made from burning palm leaf crosses used during last year's Palm Sunday, or the Sunday before Easter.
Father Matt Pratscher, of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee, marks the forehead of Owen Azzarelli, 1, accompanied by his mother, Ceci, and father, Greg, left, during an Ash Wednesday service Wednesday night. Ash Wednesday begins the 40-day season of Lent.
Mila Brenneisen, 3, of Kankakee, receives an ash marking from Father Matt Pratscher, of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee, during an Ash Wednesday service last night. The service marks the first day of the season of Lent, a 40-day period during which Christians remember the events leading up to and including the death of Jesus Christ ahead of Easter Sunday when his resurrection is celebrated.
Father Matt Pratscher and Deacon Rocco Busato, left, lead the Ash Wednesday service at St. John Paul II Catholic Parish in Kankakee. The event marks the first day of the season of Lent, a 40-day period during which Christians remember the events leading up to and including the death of Jesus Christ. The period ends with Easter Sunday, which marks the resurrection of Jesus after his death on the cross.
Father Matt Pratscher, of St. John Paul II Catholic Parish in Kankakee, marks the forehead of parishioner David Savoie, of Kankakee, during an Ash Wednesday service last night. The event marks the first day of the season of Lent, a 40-day period during which Christians remember the events leading up to and including the death of Jesus Christ. The period ends with Easter Sunday, which marks the resurrection of Jesus after his death on the cross. This year's ashes are made from burning palm leaf crosses used during last year's Palm Sunday, or the Sunday before Easter.
Father Matt Pratscher, of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee, marks the forehead of Owen Azzarelli, 1, accompanied by his mother, Ceci, and father, Greg, left, during an Ash Wednesday service Wednesday night. Ash Wednesday begins the 40-day season of Lent.
Mila Brenneisen, 3, of Kankakee, receives an ash marking from Father Matt Pratscher, of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee, during an Ash Wednesday service last night. The service marks the first day of the season of Lent, a 40-day period during which Christians remember the events leading up to and including the death of Jesus Christ ahead of Easter Sunday when his resurrection is celebrated.
Father Matt Pratscher and Deacon Rocco Busato, left, lead the Ash Wednesday service at St. John Paul II Catholic Parish in Kankakee. The event marks the first day of the season of Lent, a 40-day period during which Christians remember the events leading up to and including the death of Jesus Christ. The period ends with Easter Sunday, which marks the resurrection of Jesus after his death on the cross.
In observance of Ash Wednesday, local churches held services yesterday where ashes were brushed on attendees' foreheads in the shape of the cross.
Ash Wednesday marks the first day of the season of Lent, a 40-day period during which Christians remember the events leading up to and including the death of Jesus Christ.
The period ends with Easter Sunday, which marks the resurrection of Jesus after his death on the cross. This year's ashes at St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee are made from burning palm leaf crosses used during last year's Palm Sunday, or the Sunday before Easter.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.