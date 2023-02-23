In observance of Ash Wednesday, local churches held services yesterday  where ashes were brushed on attendees' foreheads in the shape of the cross. 

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of the season of Lent, a 40-day period during which Christians remember the events leading up to and including the death of Jesus Christ.

The period ends with Easter Sunday, which marks the resurrection of Jesus after his death on the cross. This year's ashes at St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee are made from burning palm leaf crosses used during last year's Palm Sunday, or the Sunday before Easter.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

