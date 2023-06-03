...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.
Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.
Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov
media contact...217 558 1536.
Ralph Mercier, right, owner of Mercier Valley Irrigation & Solar, accepts the 2023 Progress Award for Innovator in Agriculture.
Surrounded by Bishop McNamara staff, Terry Granger, president of the school system, holds the 2023 Progress Award for Excellence in Education as Bishop Mac reached the milestone of 100 years in the community.
Flanked by Economic Alliance of Kankakee County staff and supporters, Tim Nugent, the organization's president and CEO, holds the 2023 Progress Award for Excellence in Real Estate. The organization was honored for its ongoing role in advancing residential development within Kankakee County.
For the development and opening of the blood plasma donation center at the southern portion of the CSL Behring location in Bourbonnais Township, CSL Plasma was awarded with the 2023 Progress Award as Large Business of the Year.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
