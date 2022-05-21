Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps leads the Pledge of Allegiance on Thursday during the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony at the Kankakee County Courthouse. Fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was added to the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial.
Illinois State Police Captain Aaron Harsy sounds the bell as each fallen officer’s name is called Thursday during the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony at the Kankakee County Courthouse. Fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was added to the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial.
Members of the Kankakee County Area Honor Guard perform the 21-gun salute Thursday during the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony at the Kankakee County Courthouse. Fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was added to the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial.
Eric Pendorm performs Taps in honor of the area’s fallen officers Thursday during the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony at the Kankakee County Courthouse. Fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was added to the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial.
Kankakee County States Attorney Jim Rowe speaks Thursday during the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony at the Kankakee County Courthouse. Fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was added to the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial.
Bradley Police officers stand at attention Thursday during the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony at the Kankakee County Courthouse. Fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s name was added to the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial.
Illinois Sheriff Association executive director Jim Kaitschuk gives the memorial address Thursday during the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony at the Kankakee County Courthouse. Fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was added to the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Gianna Kohl sings the National Anthem on Thursday during the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony at the Kankakee County Courthouse. Fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was added to the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial.
A wreath in honor of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic is placed at the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial at the Kankakee County Courthouse on Thursday during the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony. Fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic's name was added this year.
A wreath, corsage, photo and poem are placed in honor of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic at the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial at the Kankakee County Courthouse on Thursday during the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony. Fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s name was added this year.
Two attendees hug between wreaths placed in honor of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic at the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial at the Kankakee County Courthouse on Thursday during the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony. Fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s name was added this year.
A Bradley Police officer wears fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s photo and badge number while presenting the colors Thursday during the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony at the Kankakee County Courthouse. Fallen Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was added to the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial.
A woman touches the engraving for Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, which was added to the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial at the Kankakee County Courthouse, on Thursday during the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony.
Bradley Police Lt. Philip Trudeau places a wreath in honor of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, whose name was added to the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial at the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday during the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony.
More than 200 people gathered at the northeast corner of the Kankakee County Courthouse property in downtown Kankakee to honor fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic's name being added to the Kankakee Area Law Enforcement Memorial.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
