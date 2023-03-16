Area fourth-graders spent a “day at the farm” this week.

The Kankakee County Farm Bureau hosted its 20th Kids Day at the Farm, the first since 2019 after a hiatus during COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, the two-day event brought in more than 1,000 students from 36 classes to learn about everything agriculture.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

