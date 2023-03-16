King Middle School fourth-grader Charles Curry smiles as two piglets walk over to him Wednesday during the Kids Day at the Farm, hosted by the Kankakee County Farm Bureau at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. The two-day event, on hiatus since 2020, returned for its 20th anniversary ahead of next week's designation as National Agriculture Week.
River Valley FFA members Heidi Lovell, left, and Casey Cromwell, of Momence High School, lead students through a game to learn about different careers in agriculture on Wednesday during the Kids Day at the Farm, hosted by the Kankakee County Farm Bureau at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. Students from all five local FFA chapters volunteer for the two-day, agricultural education event.
King Middle School fourth-grader Brian Housmah reacts as he pets Stella, a horse owned by presenter Brittany Wyatt, of St. Anne, on Wednesday during the Kids Day at the Farm, hosted by the Kankakee County Farm Bureau at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds.
Logan Van Allen, of Kankakee, shares some of the many products that use corn syrup, including the crowd favorite of Tootsie Rolls, on Wednesday during the Kids Day at the Farm, hosted by the Kankakee County Farm Bureau at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds.
Grant Park fourth-graders listen as they learn about hydroponics and how light affects plant growth on Wednesday during the Kids Day at the Farm, hosted by the Kankakee County Farm Bureau at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds.
Mark Hodak, a local beekeper, gives a presentation on bees and pollination to a group of fourth-graders on Wednesday during the Kids Day at the Farm, hosted by the Kankakee County Farm Bureau at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. The two-day event, on hiatus since 2020, returned for its 20th anniversary ahead of next week's designation as National Agriculture Week.
Avery Wright, of Herscher, gives a presentation on swine to a group of fourth-graders on Wednesday during the Kids Day at the Farm, hosted by the Kankakee County Farm Bureau at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds.
Nicole Johanson, of Herscher, carries a lamb for a group of fourth-graders to pet on Wednesday during the Kids Day at the Farm, hosted by the Kankakee County Farm Bureau at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds.
Aidan Knobloch, of Herscher, gives a presentation on calves to a group of fourth graders on Wednesday during the Kids Day at the Farm, hosted by the Kankakee County Farm Bureau at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds.
Brittany Wyatt, of St. Anne, gives a presentation on horses, accompanied by her horse Stella, to a group of fourth-graders on Wednesday during the Kids Day at the Farm, hosted by the Kankakee County Farm Bureau at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
