KANKAKEE — There was no other job Phil Hodak ever wanted once he became a Kankakee firefighter in the mid 1980s.
Unfortunately, he was forced to retire from the department in December 1992, much earlier than he could ever imagined due to an enlarged heart, at the age of 34.
Hodak died Sunday in his Kankakee home. He was 61.
He died of complications associated with bladder cancer, his wife, Sue, said Monday. He had been diagnosed with the illness in April 2019, but by the time it had been diagnosed, the disease had already spread into his kidneys, lungs and bones.
A Kankakee firefighter for about nine years, Hodak, a 1976 graduate of Kankakee Eastridge High School, constantly battled to maintain his life.
It was on Feb. 27, 2012, that Hodak received a heart transplant at the Loyola Medical Center.
“He was literally hours from death,” Sue said. She noted his heart had been restarted at least five times leading to the transplant and if a replacement organ had not been found when it was, he most certainly would not have lived much longer.
Devastated that he had to give up his firefighting position, the lifelong Kankakeean eventually found so many other ways to contribute to his family and community.
“He had to adjust,” Sue said. “He loved being a firefighter. That was his career. It was a brotherhood and he loved everything about it.”
It was during an annual physical examination when the heart issue was discovered, Sue noted.
“We had no idea. It was really hard. He was shocked. But he didn’t stop. He found different things to do,” she said.
Among them was helping his father run a downtown Kankakee business. He spent even more time with his daughter and son and the four grandchildren who arrived years later. He became a coach. He was a dedicated member of Kankakee’s St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, where he served on the parish council and became the go-to man when anything was needed to be maintained in and around the property.
“St. Patrick’s was home for him. That was part of his family. He found things to fill his life and he was able to adjust. I don’t know what he would have done without St. Pat’s. He liked being useful, helping people.”
Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt served about two years with Hodak. He noted he had visited his former colleague only last week. He said Hodak always had a great sense of humor and it was on display when they sat down together one week ago.
“He had a great smile on his face. I always enjoy being with Phil. I appreciated our time together,” Schuldt said.
He noted the department drove several pieces of equipment past Hodak’s home on Thursday blasting horns and sirens as a tribute to their friend and former coworker.
While funeral arrangement are being finalized, Sue noted six firefighters will serve as pall bearers. Due to crowd gatherings due to COVID-19, fighters will bring Hodak’s casket into the church and wait outside until the service is concluded and then bring the casket out of the church.
“He was a fighter and he fought until the very end,” Sue said. “I have said so many prayers asking God to help him, but I recently began asking Him to take him home.”
