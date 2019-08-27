KANKAKEE — A group of local residents have collected nearly 300 signatures encouraging members of the regional sewer board to reduce their pay.
Members of the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency board are paid $600 per monthly meeting, with officers getting even more. The chairman makes the most at $700.
These amounts are far higher than what board members get in Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais.
At the KRMA board’s meeting Monday, resident Amy Ciaccio-Jarvis presented the petition and gave a short statement. The signatures, she said, were collected with “very little effort.”
The petition asked members to reduce their pay to $100. It was $50 per meeting before the board increased the amount to $600 in 2007. The board members are only paid if they attend the meetings.
“KRMA board members’ current pay is excessive,” the petition said. “The purpose of this petition is to call the KRMA board into action on this issue and to let the board know how the residents feel about their taking advantage of KRMA ratepayers.”
In response, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, KRMA’s chairman, said people appear to be misinformed about members’ pay.
“People think we meet for just one hour a month,” she said.
In many cases, members do work outside of meetings as part of their jobs. For instance, Wells-Armstrong said she met with KRMA’s personnel, the county board chairman and others about agency business over the last month.
The agency is jointly run by Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Aroma Park. The board is made up of seven members, with Kankakee taking four membership slots. Traditionally, the towns’ mayors appoint themselves as members.
One prominent critic of the meeting payments is Mike Watson, Bradley’s new mayor pro tem. He calls them excessive.
When Watson took the helm in April, he broke tradition by appointing the village’s finance director, Rob Romo, rather than himself, to the board. The village asked that Romo’s payments be sent to the village itself, so the money could be deposited in its coffers. Watson and Romo argue he does not need extra salary for the job he is already paid for.
When the issue over the payments bubbled up earlier this year, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore, another board member, stopped accepting the meeting payments.
In her speech, Ciaccio-Jarvis asked the board to look at the issue from the perspective of a typical citizen.
“You have the opportunity to show the public a good faith effort to give KRMA a better image, especially in light of recently exposed controversies,” she said.
She was likely referring to the $700,000 KRMA spent over the last few years on software that reportedly does not work. The money went to the agency’s longtime executive director, Richard Simms, who has been under federal investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!