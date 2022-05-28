BOURBONNAIS — An attempted petition to stop the Village of Bourbonnais board’s plans to fund its Community Campus Plan with a $21.5 million bond issue was unsuccessful.
Monday was the deadline for a petition to be filed to put the issue to a vote via a binding referendum in the November general election.
Darrel Bruck, one of the founders of OUTRAGE of Kankakee County, a public watchdog group formed in 1996, explained how village residents could make the village put the matter to a vote via referendum in November’s general election. They needed at least 876 signatures of registered voters in the village to do so.
Only one page was delivered to the village, Assistant Village Administrator Laurie Cyr said.
“We received one petition page with nine legal signatures. That’s all,” Cyr said when asked.
A last-minute challenge was started via a Facebook post from OUTRAGE of Kankakee County April 27 after the board’s intentions were to use the bond to pay for constructing the campus. OUTRAGE has led petition drives on other proposed bond issues, in particular with Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Bourbonnais Township Park District.
“It is what it is,” Mayor Paul Schore said of the petition drive.
“We have had recent events such as a night featuring food trucks and a band. People have come out. This will be a place to hold these free events for the community.”
During their May 16 board meeting, trustees heard the first reading of an ordinance allowing the village to sell $21.5 million in municipal bonds to build the facility located behind the village’s Municipal Center.
The board will vote whether to adopt the ordinance in June.
The project will transform the land behind the Municipal Center into a gathering place for community events, as well as add a splash pad near the children’s safety town. The area is used annually during the Friendship Festival, which is staged at the end of June.
Schore said the project will turn the land into a year-round facility that not only will be used by village residents, but residents of Kankakee County.
“They didn’t tell people it was going to cost $21.5 million,” Bruck said in a May 21 story in the Daily Journal. “People don’t understand the taxpayers are paying for this. The village has no printing press like the federal government to print more money. It has to be funded by local taxpayers.”
Schore has been mayor of Bourbonnais for the past 15 years. Prior to that, he served 11 years as a trustee.
He said the village has always been able to pay for its bonds through sales tax revenue given by the state.
Responses from more than 3,000 people helped shape the campus vision via a series of open houses and online surveys over the course of 18 months.
The Lakota Group, an urban planning and landscape architecture consulting firm that the village commissioned to lead the Community Campus project, has not seen that kind of public input in any other projects they have worked on with other municipalities, Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said.
“We have been upfront with the community. This is something not only good for the village but the area as well,” Van Mill said.
“All of the village’s bond repayments have never been put on the taxpayers,” Schore said. “That’s not going to happen [this time].”
State law requires municipalities to post legal notice of a public hearing on the proposed ordinance, as well as the ordinance itself. The village did so on April 23, according to a copy published in the April 23 Daily Journal.
