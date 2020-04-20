The pandemic that’s wreaked havoc on people’s lives has had a positive impact on the lives of homeless cats and dogs.
Since Illinois’ stay-at-home order was put in place, local shelters have been clearing out adoptable animals at a faster rate, and reports of stray dogs in the area have been down.
Kankakee County Animal Control Director Kari Laird said the facility has fewer animals in its shelter and has been receiving fewer calls about strays, presumably because people are home and watching over their pets.
“We’re hoping the animals stay home and that we have a decrease in stray population overall,” she said. “That would be a dream.”
Laird said that when she started her position in December, the facility had about 49 cats and 27 dogs, which was nearly full. Currently, the facility has one cat, who is enjoying an entire room by himself, and roughly six or seven dogs. The number of dogs tends to fluctuate daily.
“Staff said it’s the lowest amount of animals they’ve seen in the shelter,” she said.
The facility presently has no adoptable pets, and when strays come in and are not claimed, other animal rescue groups are in contact about taking them for adoptions.
Meanwhile, staff have been able to focus on cleaning efforts and spending more time with individual animals.
“It’s been great having the low population,” Laird said. “I just hope people are staying home and taking care of their animals at this time.”
Laird said she believes people have been spending more time with their dogs indoors and taking them on more walks, so the dogs have had fewer chances to run away. Hopefully, people also will use this time to find and fix spots in fences where dogs had been escaping yards, she added.
Jordan Chapman, director of the Kankakee County Humane Foundation, said the shelter facilitated the adoptions of 30 dogs and five cats in March and is on track to meet those numbers again in April.
“We’ve adopted out half of our shelter since everything [started],” she said.
Interest in cat adoptions has been steadily increasing, she said. Before the pandemic, the shelter had roughly 25 cats, compared to about eight currently.
The shelter, located in Saint Anne, is currently operating by appointment only. Potential adopters can fill out an application online and come meet the pet they are interested in once approved. They can also schedule a walk-through if they don’t have a particular pet in mind.
Chapman said having extra time to get a dog acclimated to its new environment and routine can reduce the stress of adopting a pet for the family as well as the animal.
“When life goes back to normal, the dog eases into that new schedule, but they are already used to the house. They are used to the people. They are on that potty training schedule,” she said.
Some people have been taking the opportunity to foster pets, but most of the recent interest has been in adoptions, she said.
“One dog we put into a foster home, and two hours later someone applied to adopt him and was approved; he came back and was adopted later that day,” Chapman said.
The increased interest in adopting pets has been great for longtime shelter residents, she added. A black pit bull named Perdie was adopted a couple weeks ago after being in the shelter for three years.
Lonyea and Jack Rutherford of Kankakee recently adopted a cat, which they’ve named Nairobi, from the shelter.
The couple wanted a “sibling” for Oslo, the pit bull mix they adopted last year, but it turned out Oslo got along better with the cat than with other dogs.
“It’s been two weeks since we’ve gotten her, and she’s an essential part of our family,” Lonyea Rutherford said.
Rutherford said she would advise others interested in adopting to keep in mind that it is a serious responsibility.
“If you believe in your heart of hearts that a pet is what you want, go for it, especially while you have all the time to bond and hang out with them and take them for walks,” she said. “But still remember your commitment when your life becomes what it was before.”
