Learn to meditate with your pet

The Continuing Education Department at Kankakee Community College is offering a personal development live webinar classes this spring called "Meditate with Your Pet" from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.

This is a free opportunity to help participants quiet their minds during stressful times. The presenter, Dawn Wrobel, said the healing meditation technique is pet-centered, and an effective way to mindfully connect participants with their pet. Participants will spend 20 to 30 minutes mediating together with their pets. Instructor is Dawn Wrobel.

Participation requires internet access and an email address.