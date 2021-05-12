The Continuing Education Department at Kankakee Community College is offering a number of personal enrichment classes this spring, including the following:
America’s Boating Course
This is an introductory course for recreational boaters produced by America’s Boating Club (the U.S. Power Squadrons) and taught by USPS certified instructors. Class meets from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Wednesdays from May 19 to June 16 at KCC in Room D124. Arrive at 6:15 p.m. the first night. Instructor is Robert Potter. Cost is $12, plus $55 for course materials due at the first class. Members of the same household may share materials for an additional $10 per person.
The class is open to participants age 12 and over, and those under age 18 require parental signature at the time of the first class. This course meets the requirements of states and territories that have mandatory safe-boating education laws, including the state of Illinois training requirement for boat operators born after Jan. 1, 1998, to operate a craft of 10HP or more.
Patriotic Mesh Wreath
Participants will learn how to creative a red, white and blue decorative mesh wreath. The 14-inch wreath is designed to hang on a door for summer patriotic holidays. Participants will keep the wreaths they make. No experience necessary. Class meets from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 14, at KCC in Room D151. Instructor is Amber Gocken. Cost is $39 and includes all supplies.
Flip Flop Wreath/Swag
Participants will choose to make either a flip flop wreath or flip flop swag designed to be displayed in doorways. Using flip flops and flowers, participants will create a piece of art to keep and take home to welcome guests. Class meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at KCC in Room D151. Instructor is Amber Gocken. Cost is $39 and includes all supplies.
Lady Bug Wreath
Using decorative mesh, participants will create a whimsical conversation starter to take home and welcome guests. Class meets from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at KCC in Room D151. Instructor is Amber Gocken. Cost is $39 and includes all supplies.
